Vindicator 20 Gaming Laptop Backpack 13Inch Black AWV13BP20

Best Quality Guranteed. Armored gear:: resilient high-density nylon encases the backpack, sheltering your gear from harm. The back panel is molded and vented to provide Air circulation to keep you cool and comfortable All-around protection: a reinforced, weather-resistant, non-slip base provides added protection against the elements while easily Bearing the weight of all your gear Internal Defenses: dedicated, padded pockets protect your laptop and tablet Device in addition to the included power adapter Bag to help keep your accessories protected from Scratches Plenty of space: with the Vindicator Backpackers 3 large, main compartments and several additional pockets, you can be sure that you can bring all of your gear with you A reinforced, weather-resistant, non-slip base provides added protection against the elements while easily Bearing the weight of all your gear.