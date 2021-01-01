Vincennes Dining Chair

This rustic-chic, bistro stack chair will transform your dining room or restaurant space. The chair is lightweight and easily stacks for storing. A cross brace underneath the seat adds extra stability and features plastic caps that prevent the finish from scratching when stacked. Move chairs around easily without scratching your floors with the protective floor glides. Designed for both commercial and residential use, you can liven up your kitchen, dining room, or bistro with this modern-rustic style chair. Protective plastic floor glides. Lightweight design designed for indoor use only and designed for commercial and residential use.