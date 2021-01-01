From rohl
Rohl VIN1487 Vincent Wall Mounted Soap Dish Polished Chrome Bathroom Accessory Soap Dish
Advertisement
Rohl VIN1487 Vincent Wall Mounted Soap Dish Vincent Wall Mounted Soap DishThe transitional theme can be defined in a number of ways, and The Rohl Vincent collection from the Transitional suite takes a bold approach. Strong angles and elegant natural lines help define this beautifully crafted family of bathroom faucets and fixtures. Many of the bathroom faucets in Rohl’s Vincent collection feature eco-friendly WaterSense-rated flow rates, including the single handle and double handle fixtures. The brass construction and easy-to-use metal lever handles come in your choice of three finish options.Rohl VIN1487 Features:Glass and metal construction - weight: 1 lbs.Superior finishing process – chemical, scratch, and stain resistantSoap dish width: 4"Soap dish extension: 4-3/4"Extra secure mounting assemblyAll mounting hardware includedFully covered under Rohl’s limited lifetime warrantyManufactured in New Zealand, Western Europe, and/or North America Polished Chrome