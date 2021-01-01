VIM1 BasicPro Mother Board Only 2+8G

Best Quality Guranteed. Support: Open Source Software and Hardware with Community/Forum and Docs File. Devices Pre-intalled Android O/S, If you requrie other O/S, please download from http://docs.com/ Chipset: Amlogic S905X 64Bit Quad-Core ARM Cortex-A53; Tiny form factor: thin with dimensions of credit card; USB Type-C with USB 2.0 OTG supported; HDMI 2.0a with 4K H.265/VP9 10bit & HDR10 Video Processing; 2GB DDR3 + 8GB EMMC-V5.0 Broadcome AP6212 Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Module Product Advantage: Multi-O/S with Android 8.0 / Linux Ubuntu / Buildroot / LibreELEC, support Dual Boot; VIN Port for Extra Power Supply; Built-in RTC and 40-PIN GPIOs on Board; Three Customized User Buttons; Cooling Fan Slot; Built-in power controller unit: Support power on/off via remote controller Above all, there is no limited on DIY, many ideas can be realized depending on your imagine. Friendly Product Preview can be Found on Youtube*