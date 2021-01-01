Villines Chip and Dip Platter

Company, conversation, and your famous artichoke dip – that’s what parties are all about! Serve your culinary creation in style with this playful platter. Crafted from ceramic, it showcases a series of concentric circles in bright hues of orange, green, and blue as well as a subtle dotted design. A compartment in the middle offers plenty of place for the star of the show – the dip! – while a larger outer ring houses the chips of your choice. When the party’s over, just throw this piece in the dishwasher for easy upkeep.