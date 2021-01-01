Village Classics 2-3/4 in (70 mm) Length Weathered Nickel Cabinet Knob

The Amerock BP19321WN Village Classics 2-3/4 in (70 mm) Length Knob is finished in Weathered Nickel. The Village Classics collection offers our take on the traditional birdcage style. Choose from round knobs, t-knobs, pulls or drop pulls to fully customize your look. Weathered Nickel is a brushed, textured accent that adds dimension to the silver tones of Nickel while accenting the intricacies of each design. Amerock offers a complete line of decorative and functional cabinet hardware, bath hardware, hook and rail and wall plates. Amerock?s award-winning decorative and functional hardware solutions have built the company?s reputation for chic design accessories that inspire homeowners to express their personal style. Available in a variety of finishes and styles, Amerock offers high quality designs at affordable prices to create the perfect finishing touch for any room.