Majestic Pet Villa Super Value Dog Bed, Aubergine, Large

Your furry family member will love stretching out on the Majestic Pet Villa Super Value Dog Bed. On the outside, this bed is soft and velvety, making it a super cozy spot to end the day. The inside is stuffed with hypoallergenic medium support polyester filling for the paw-fect level of comfort. Smaller or less mobile friends will have no trouble stepping onto the bed, thanks to its low, pillow-like shape. When it gets smelly or dirty, you can simply throw the bed in the wash! Made with durability, comfort, and easy care in mind, both you and your BFF are sure to fall in love with this bed from Majestic Pet.