Villa San Michele 1 - Light Single Cone Pendant

Features:Fixture Design: SingleFixture Shape: ConeNumber of Lights: 1Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: Down;AmbientSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Finish: Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: ColorfulWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: NoSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: YesSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: 1EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: YesBulb Type: LEDWattage: 3.5Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: 50Brightness (Lumens): 350Bulb Shape: StandardBulb Shape Code: ST64Bulb Color: ClearColor Temperature (Kelvin): 2700Rated Bulb Life: 15000Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: YesVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Transformer: Power Source: HardwiredPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Product Care: In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towel.Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: Hanging Method: CordSpefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: YesRoHS Compliant: ADA Compliant: NoETL Listed: YesFIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: NocETL Listed: YesISO 14000 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 14001 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: YesISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoStiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland Certified: IEC Protection Class: SGS NA Listed Mark: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoFISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Weight: 2.75Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 0.75Canopy Width - Side to Side: 4.5Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 4.5Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height (Size: 135.25" H x 12" W x 12" D): 135.25Ov