From majestic pet
Majestic Pet Villa Rectangle Dog Bed Velvet Removable Cover Pearl Large 44" x 36" x 5"
Majestic Pet Villa Collection Rectangle Dog Bed Features: Zippered slipcover for easy removalWoven from durable Micro-VelvetUltra-soft cushion feelWater-Resistant 300/600 Denier BaseStuffed with premium high loft polyester fiber fillMachine Washable SlipcoverSpot Clean insertEco-Friendly: Yes Bed Material: Slipcover: Polyester Micro-VelvetFilling: Premium high loft polyester fiberBase: Water-Resistant 300/600 Denier fabric Dimensions: Size Small (20" W x 27" D) Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 4"Overall Width - Side to Side: 20"Overall Depth - Front to Back: 27"Overall Product Weight: 3 lbs Size Medium (36" W x 29" D) Overall Width - Side to Side: 29" Overall Depth - Front to Back: 36" Overall Product Weight: 7 lbs Size Large (44" W x 36" D) Overall Width - Side to Side: 36" Overall Depth - Front to Back: 44" Overall Product Weight: 11 lbs Size Extra Large (50" W x 42" D) Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 5" Overall Width - Side to Side: 42" Overall Depth - Front to Back: 50" Overall Product Weight: 13 lbs All dimensions are approximate