From sasaki

Sasaki Villa De Fortuna Coffee Pot & Lid

$25.99 on sale
($47.99 save 46%)
In stock
Buy at replacementsltd

Description

Coffee Pot & Lid in the Villa De Fortuna pattern by Sasaki. Rust/Yellow Rim With Scroll Design 6 1/8

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com