Vili Iron Wood Bar Cart

Meet the multi-tier serving cart designed to take your beverage service solutions to the next level. Make happy hour a portable delight with this uniquely styled rolling cart. Designed to hold substantial supplies on each of its sturdy shelves, the wooden shelves on each level provide ample storage space and an elegant, refined look. Say goodbye to tacky wire or plastic storage units, and replace them with a rolling cart that's built to last. Use it for storage, or for serving champagne and strawberries while you're in the bath. The beverage cart makes a great service cart for bars, restaurants, and even hotel room-service delivery, and presents a solid, stable surface for serving appetizers, glasses, or bottles.