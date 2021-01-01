Vikye Keyboard Converter, Professional Game Consoles Mouse and Keyboard Converter 5.85.11.2cm ABS Mouse Converter for Office/Home Computer

[Plug and Play] - Plug and play, do not need to install drivers. [Widely Used] - Compatible with for PS4, for Xbox One, for Switch and other mainstream game consoles. [Free to Adjust] - The mouse's sensitivity can be adjusted freely, allowing you to enjoy the highest level of game experience. [Easy to Operate] - Keyboard control position, mouse control mobile aiming shooting. [Friendly Reminder] - The for PS4/Xbox one console needs the original wireless controller and data cable to boot before use.