From viking culinary
Viking Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker with Easy Lock Lid, 8 Quart
Advertisement
Innovative clamp-style lid allows cook to lock in any position Open & Close the Lid with the Turn of a Knob Quick Release valve for fast pressure release Pressure Cooker works on all stove types, including induction Convenient interior markings allow for easy liquid measurements and indicate the maximum fill point 3-Ply Base for Even Heat Distribution Energy Saving – Reduces Cooking Time by Half or More Pressure Release Dial Allows You to Easily Adjust the Pressure Pressure Settings Include High Pressure 8-15 PSI, Low Pressure 1-8 PSI & Release Pressure Indicator Identifies when the Cooker has Reached Full Pressure; Item shape: Round; Included components: Cooking Vessel, Lid, Steam Basket, Raiser, Weight: 7.4 Pounds, Manufacturer: Viking