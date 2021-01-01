Miftees Viking Tees Viking Icelandic Nordic Norse Triple Horn of Odin Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Apart from identifying oneself as Norse, the Triple Horn of Odin is used as a symbol of wisdom and inspiration, poetic inspiration in particular. The Triple Horn of Odin is a Viking symbol made of three interlocking horns representing the three horns in the myth regarding Odin and his quest for the magical mead 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only