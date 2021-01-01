The Viking Acacia Wood Cutting Board & Meat Stabilizer adds elegance and functionality to anything you carve. The board is water and bacteria resistant thanks to the natural oils of the Acacia wood. It’s a great prep station for dicing vegetables and cutting larger meats like roasts, chicken, and whole turkeys. Includes one (1) carving board Carving board measures 23L x 14W x 1H in. Crafted from Acacia wood, a renewable resource Stainless steel handles Natural brown wood finish Features a carved juice well Naturally water and bacteria resistant Limited Lifetime Warranty Care: Handwash recommended. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.