SUPERIOR Viking Green 5 ft. x 8 ft. Rectangle Geometric, Trellis Polypropylene Area Rug

Add a dramatic accent to your floors with the Viking Area Rug. Expertly crafted with premium, 100% Polypropylene fibers and showcasing a plush 0.39 in. pile height, this striking rug has a cozy feel that can handle the most frequented areas of your home. Available in a variety of rich, earthy shades of beige, brown, coffee, cream, green and royal blue in an opulent Moroccan trellis pattern creates a statement in almost any room. The palette of toasty neutrals and bold design of Viking make it an instant, versatile design that stands out among transitional, eclectic, bohemian, or modern aesthetics.