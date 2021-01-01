Viken Teak Dining Table by Skargaarden - Color: Wood Tones (VIKT14-T)

The Viken Teak Dining Table boasts a modern design with a touch of thought-out pragmatism and an element of Scandinavian design. The modern outdoor dining table boasts a teak wood construction with a hexagonal table top and a foldable feature; making this dining table highly practical in use, quality, and design. While the table's design is considerate of personal guest space as well as storage space, the teak wood composition requires minimal maintenance and an easy clean as teak's naturally high oil content enables the wood to be naturally durable and weather hardy; and depending on the frequency of wood oiling, the table will patinate to a beautiful silvery grey. Ideal for hosting a meal out on the patio during those warm summer days and perfectly constructed when it's no longer needed, the Viken Teak Dining Table an ideal dining table for any space. Just hours away from the Arctic Circle off the coast of the Baltic Sea, Skargaarden hails from the small, Swedish town of Gaulle. Out there, where the terrain is rough and the weather is harsh (with snowy winters, rain ridden falls, and shrouding darkness for most of the year), the small town boasts a history rooted in finishing. Skargaarden, expands the town's character with Scandinavian designed pieces that are made to withstand the difficult weather around Gaulle; and if outdoor furniture can tough it out up there, it certainly can anywhere else.Skargaarden draws its design inspiration from a mÃ©lange of sources that range from Scandinavian traditions, American Shaker craftsmanship, to timeless Bauhaus designs; and when it comes to their pieces, less is more. Ideas become tangible through effortlessness, lighthearted appeal, and a character defined by high quality craftsmanship. Perhaps the most apparent the brand's design comes through details that are revealed over time; offering ingenious solutions that elevate simplicity to sublime. In doing away with unneeded fuss and additives, simplicity can take on a character of its own and develop into something more than imagined. Shape: Hexagonal. Color: Wood Tones.