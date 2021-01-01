Vika Lounge Chair, Fully Upholstered by Bernhardt Design - Color: Grey (4700_3470_011)

With its futuristic look the Vika Lounge Chair, Fully Upholstered is perfect for any modern home design. Unlike its sibling the Vika Lounge Chair, this version features an entirely upholstered body for a softer look. Ideal for any living room or office lounge. Choose from a multitude of upholstery options. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Color: Grey.