Artemide Vigo Wall Light - Color: Clear
The Artemide Vigo Wall Light reimagines old-fashioned street lamps for the modern context. Simple design elements overlap to create a stunning combination of black, clear and frosted white, shining direct light below a double shade. The borosilicate glass outer shade is hand-blown, then given an anti-glare banding at the base. The smaller black shade holds the glass in place, suspending freely; the hanging height of the shade can also be adjusted. Shape: Conical. Color: Clear. Finish: Black