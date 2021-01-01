ViewSonic PJD6352LS Short Throw DLP Projector 3500 Lumens XGA HDMI

XGA (1024x768) 3200 Lumens Short Throw Projector with a 22,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio, Horizontal and Vertical Digital Keystoning, and a Screen Size of 45-Inches from 2-Feet; 240-Inches from 10-Feet Designed with smarter features and extensive connectivity, the networkable short throw PJD6352LS is ideal for use in home, education, and corporate environments Convenient design with up to 10,000 lamp hours (Eco mode), large 10W built-in speaker, cable management hood, optical focus and zoom, and a white finish 0.61 throw ratio; 2.0-10.12 ft. Throw Distance; Ethernet LAN (RJ45), 3.5mm Audio In/ Out, RS-232, HDMI 1.4, HDMI MHL, VGA In (x2), VGA Out, Composite RCA Video, S-Video, Mini USB, and 15-pin mini D-Sub (x2); Product Dimensions: 12.44 x 4.08 x 8.98 Inches Compatible with Mac, and Windows, can be connected with DVD players, Blu-ray players, Amazon FireTV, AppleTV, Google Chromecast and more