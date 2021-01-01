ViewSonic M1+ Portable Smart Wi-Fi Projector with Dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth Speakers HDMI USB Type C and Built-in Battery (M1PLUS)

PORTABLE PROJECTOR: Ultra-portable WVGA (854x480p) LED projector that delivers convenient entertainment in nearly any room BIG SCREEN PROJECTION: Shorter throw lens project up to 100-inches from 8-feet 9-inches PREMIUM AUDIO: Built-in Dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers deliver room-filling audio SMART TV ENABLED: Integrated Wi-Fi lets you stream and binge from YouTube and more EASY SETUP: Simple setup and control, just plug & play your presentations, videos, and pictures LONG BATTERY LIFE: A built-in battery provides up to 6 hours of power, and can charge mobile devices via USB Type C when the power adapter is plugged in INDUSTRY-LEADING WARRANTY: 3-year limited parts and labor coverage, and access to our US-based customer service team