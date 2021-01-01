A lovely oil reproduction of View on the Catskill-Early Autumn, originally painted in 1837. Today it has been reproduced with exceptional use of color, detail and brush strokes. This oil painting has a delightful setting that is sure to bring many admirers. Thomas Cole (February 1, 1801 - February 11, 1848) was an English turned American artist. He is recognized as the founder of the Hudson River School, an American art movement that was popular in the mid-19th century. Cole's artwork, is known for its realistic and detailed portrayal of American landscapes and wilderness, which often feature themes of romanticism. Frame Description: Panzano Olivewood Frame La Pastiche View on the catskill-early autumn, 1837 Framed 27-in H x 39-in W Landscape Painting on Canvas | 688576617510