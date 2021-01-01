Vieux 24" W x 32" H x 12" D Free-Standing Bathroom Cabinet

This cabinet can be used to store and classify lots of items. 3 Drawers and a cupboard with enough space are great to store items. And the shelf in the cupboard can be detached or adjusted in three positions. Made of premium density board, the cabinet is sturdy and durable for long time using. With a tilting prevent the device, the cabinet is not easy to fall when you use it. In addition, the door of the cupboard is equipped with a magnetic button to prevent items from falling and a round handle for opening and closing easily. This multipurpose cabinet not only can be used in the bathroom but also can be placed in your bedroom, living room, and kitchen to be a free-standing organizer. Finish: White