Premier Viera Velvet Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, Aqua King

The Premier Viera Velvet Upholstered Platform Bed Frame will make any room more inviting. With its rich, velvet vertical line design and remarkable color, the Viera will be the centerpiece of your bedroom or guest room. This beautiful bed frame will fit well in both contemporary and traditional decor styles. The vertical lines of the headboard gently spread from bottom to top, and subtle side wings provided depth. The Viera is constructed with heavy duty center support legs and 4 birch cross slats. This bed is both beautiful and sturdy. A box spring or foundation is required. Available in Aqua or Classic Blue.