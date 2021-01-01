From classic lighting
Vienna Palace 12 - Light Candle Style Classic / Traditional Chandelier
Advertisement
The Vienna Palace series is modeled after the elegant crystal chandeliers found in the palaces and ballrooms of Vienna Austria. The crystal drops will not create colors as they are not highly faceted and do not create a prismatic effect. This reflects the early uses of crystal on chandeliers before the time when they had the technology to cut and polish the crystal. These are "instant antiques". Finish: Renovation Brass