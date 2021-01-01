Vienna Globe Pendant Light by Robert Abbey - Color: Metallics - Finish: Brass - (888)

The Vienna Globe Pendant Light from Robert Abbey features handcrafted white Pulegoso glass arranged in a circular shape. Each piece of glass has its own pattern made from tiny air bubbles, adding character to the fixture. This decorative pendant light offers ambient illumination perfect for modern living rooms and dining areas. Available in a Modern Brass or Polished Nickel finish. Ships with 144â€ of silver cord. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Globe. Color: Metallics. Finish: Modern Brass