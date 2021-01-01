Vidrine 16.5" Table Lamp

A true pirate is a good sailor and never loses his course. The pole star is onboard the pirate ship, the moon keeps company over it at all times, whether its overcast or its sunny, the route ahead is always illuminated. Pick your beacon light; master the course you're on, show who you are with everything you have. Let the space you're in, the room you live in manifests you. A desk, a closet or even a lamp hanging from the ceiling should come to life for telling the tales of your voyages... The one with the best stories never need to search for listeners.