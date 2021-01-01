From image engineering
White Video Wall Jack for Twin Dual Coax Cable F Type Coaxial Wallplate Wall Plate Two 3 GHz Couplers Approved for Comcast DIRECTV Dish Network and.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with Satellite (Including DIRECTV and Dish Network), Cable TV and Internet (including Comcast, Cox, and Charter), and Off-Air Antenna systems. Manufactured from high quality, weather resistant material for exceptional quality and extremely low signal attenuation. Designed for indoor use. Great replacement for standard, low-quality, or track home wallplates Works with RG58, RG59, RG6, and RG11 coaxial (75Ohm) cable. (F-Pin / F81) Pack of 4, High Quality Twin / Dual Wallplate (Wall Plate) with Pre Installed Barrel Splice