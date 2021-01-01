Video Doorbell 110-240V Video Door Phone Remote APP Control(U.S. regulations)

Advertisement
The touch button indoor machine of ultrathin design leads the new trend of color video doorbell (popular in Europe and America), shows luxurious style. Support WiFi signal or network cable connection, remote control to call, intercom, unlock. Indoor machine and outdoor machine all adopt touch highly sensitive control technology ( sound prompt). Equipped with automatic photosensitive chip with IR night vision function. The highly waterproof, anti-oxidation and wear-resistant outdoor unit is equipped with a rainproof cover to support the mounting mode, which is simple and easy to operate.