Video Camera Camcorder with Microphone FHD 1080P 30FPS 24MP Vlogging YouTube Cameras 16X Digital Zoom Camcorder Webcam Recorder with Remote.

HP1080P & 24MP & 30FPS CAMCORDER-The camcorder has HP1080P resolution and 24.0 mega pixels. Optical image dimming technology exceeds international standards. Supports taking high-quality photos or videos. In terms of image, color, and optical performance, it is superior to others. 30FPS allows you to get smoother videos. Capture the most exciting moments. The equipped remote control allows you to control camcorder from a distance of 7 meters. No one was excluded from the group photo. WEBCAM & MULTIFUNCTION-The video camera can be used as webcam. Open the Youtube, Facebook and Instagram pages to live streaming. You can also make video chat with friends or family. The Video camera for youtube vlogging has 3-inch & 270-degree rotating screen. It also has 16X digital zoom, anti-shake, facial detection, facial beauty, built-in fill light, pause and other functions. The pause function allows you to pause recording and resume playback without starting a new f