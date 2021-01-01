From patriotic gaming designs
Patriotic Gaming Designs Video American Flag July 4th Uncle Sam Gamer Gaming Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Share your love of gaming, Independence Day and freedom with this awesome red, white and blue American flag video game product for gamers. Celebrate your Fourth of July with this patriotic video game American flag item. This July 4th video game controller design features a video game controller with an American flag graphic and an Uncle Sam American flag hat and makes a great patriotic 4th of July gaming item for video game players. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only