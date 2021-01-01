From loon peak

Vidalia Dresser In Rustic Gray Oak

$899.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Simple and extremely rustic, the Vidalia Dresser conveys the character of rugged simplicity in living close to nature while maintaining stylish comfort. A clean-lined cuboid body stands on a wooden sled base. Gray oak finish paints the whole casegood, enhacing the surface with beautiful wood texture . There are six storage drawers with metal bar pulls for extra style and storage space. Let the Vidalia Dresser take you back to a carefree era when life was tranquil and relaxing was easy.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com