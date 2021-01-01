From loon peak
Vidalia Dresser In Rustic Gray Oak
Simple and extremely rustic, the Vidalia Dresser conveys the character of rugged simplicity in living close to nature while maintaining stylish comfort. A clean-lined cuboid body stands on a wooden sled base. Gray oak finish paints the whole casegood, enhacing the surface with beautiful wood texture . There are six storage drawers with metal bar pulls for extra style and storage space. Let the Vidalia Dresser take you back to a carefree era when life was tranquil and relaxing was easy.