Nostalgic Warehouse VICVIC_ESET_234_SG Victorian Solid Brass Sectional Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Handle Set with S Handle and 2-3/4" Backset - Lifet

Nostalgic Warehouse VICVIC_ESET_234_SG Victorian Solid Brass Sectional Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Handle Set with S Handle and 2-3/4" Backset Single Cylinder Function: A single cylinder handle set is keyed on the exterior with an associated locking mechanism on the inside that can quickly and easily lock or unlock the deadbolt latch. The exterior handle has a thumb plate that depresses to disengage the door latch and the interior handle features a lever or knob. Single cylinder locks are most commonly used to secure entrances to a residence or place of business. Features High quality, durable solid brass construction Suitable for right or left handed applications Manufactured in the United States Covered under a 5 year finish and 5 year mechanical warranty Specifications Backset: 2-3/4" Cross Bore: 2-1/8" Edge Bore: 1" Door Thickness: 1-3/4" to 2" Handing: Reversible Projection: 3-5/16" Grip Center to Center: 8.46" Interior Handle Style: Knob Knob Height: 2.75" Knob Width: 1.625" Material: Brass Cylinder: 5 Pin Schlage C Backplate Width: 2-13/16" Backplate Height: 6-9/16" Single Cylinder Lifetime Brass