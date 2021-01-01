Nostalgic Warehouse VICVIC_2CYL_238_NA Victorian Solid Brass Double Cylinder Deadbolt with 2-3/8" Backset Oil-Rubbed Bronze Deadbolt Keyed Entry

From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse VICVIC_2CYL_238_NA Victorian Solid Brass Double Cylinder Deadbolt with 2-3/8" Backset Double Cylinder Function: A double cylinder deadbolt is keyed on both sides of the door and is only locked and unlocked via a key. Double cylinder locks can pose a safety hazard in times of emergency due to requiring a key to unlock from the inside; please check local codes before installing.FeaturesHigh quality, durable solid brass constructionSuitable for right or left handed applicationsManufactured in AmericaCovered under a 5 year finish and 5 year mechanical warrantySpecificationsBackset: 2-3/8"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/4" to 2-1/4"Handing: ReversibleHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 2-7/8"Material: BrassProjection: 3/4"Cylinder: 5 Pin Schlage C Double Cylinder Oil-Rubbed Bronze