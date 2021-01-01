From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse Victorian Solid Brass Privacy Knobset with Deco Rose - Oil-Rubbed Bronze - 714921
Nostalgic Warehouse DECVIC_PRV_234_NK Vintage Victorian Solid Brass Privacy Door Knob Set with Art Deco Plate and 2-3/4" Backset Privacy Function: Privacy door hardware features a locking mechanism on the interior for use on bedroom and bathroom doors where locking is needed. The exterior side features a small pin hole to unlock the door hardware from the outside.FeaturesHigh quality, durable solid brass constructionSuitable for right or left handed applicationsMade in the United StatesCovered under a 5 year finish and 5 year mechanical warrantySpecificationsBackset: 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleKnob Height: 2.75"Knob Width: 1.625"Material: BrassProjection: 2-11/16" Oil-Rubbed Bronze