Nostalgic Warehouse Victorian Rose Single Dummy Door Knob with Emerald Crystal Knob - Antique Brass - 722662

Nostalgic Warehouse VICCRE_SD_NK Victorian Rose Single Dummy Door Knob with Emerald Crystal Knob Single Dummy Function: Single dummy function door hardware utilize this single dummy handle to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy door hardware is surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull.Features:Solid brass rosette with lead crystal door knobHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsPerfect for restoration and easy to install on standard pre-drilled doorsCovered by a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDoes not meet criteria of the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Nostalgic Warehouse backsets and rosettes are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Genuine Crystal: Nostalgic Warehouse crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect.Specifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Height: 2-1/8"Handle Width: 2-1/8"Handle Projection: 2-1/4"Trim Height: 8-1/4"Trim Width: 2-7/8"Material: Brass, CrystalProduct Weight: 4 lbs. Antique Brass