Nostalgic Warehouse Victorian Rose Privacy Door Knobset with Emerald Crystal Knob - Polished Brass - 725183

Nostalgic Warehouse VICCRE_PRV_234_NK Victorian Rose Privacy Door Knob Set with Emerald Crystal Knob for 2-3/4" Backset Privacy Function: Privacy door hardware features a locking mechanism on the interior for use on bedroom and bathroom doors where locking is needed. The exterior side features a small pin hole to unlock the door hardware from the outside.Features:Solid brass rosette with lead crystal door knobHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsPerfect for restoration and easy to install on modern pre-drilled doorsCovered by a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDoes not meet criteria of the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Nostalgic Warehouse backsets and rosettes are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Genuine Crystal: Nostalgic Warehouse crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 3/4"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Height: 2-1/8"Handle Width: 2-1/8"Handle Projection: 2-1/4"Trim Height: 8-1/4"Trim Width: 2-7/8"Latch Faceplate: Square CornerMaterial: Brass, CrystalProduct Weight: 4 lbs. Polished Brass