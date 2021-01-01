From nostalgic warehouse

Victorian Privacy Door Knob with Classic Rosette

$91.40
In stock
Description

The simple elegance of the Victorian Privacy Door Knob with Classic Rosette offers beauty and durability that will compliment a variety of architectural styles. Combine this with Nostalgic Warehouse Victorian Door Knob for an extraordinary look fit for royalty. All Nostalgic Warehouse door knobs are mounted on a solid (not plated) forged brass base for durability and beauty. Finish: Antique Brass, Backset: 2-3/8"

