Delta Victorian Monitor 17 Series Tub & Shower Trim, Champagne Bronze

Features:Monitor pressure balance valve keeps water temperature within a safe +/-3degrees F (+/-1.6degrees C), helping to protect you from sudden changes in hot or cold water pressureSoft, rubber spray holes allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up from the spray face of your showerhead and hand shower with the touch of a fingerTrim kit only, must order MultiChoice Universal rough-in separately to complete the unitMeets standards set by Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)Spray settings include: Full Body, Massaging, Soft DrenchFaucet and Finish Lifetime Limited WarrantySpecifications:Handle: Single Handle other or Single Hole SinkSpout Length: 7-1/2"Valve Type: Dual-function pressure balance cartridgeOverall Depth: 10.28"Overall Width: 8.59"Overall Height: 13.84"Flow Rate: 2.50 GPMCEC Certified: NoWaterSense: No