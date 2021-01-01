Nostalgic Warehouse Victorian Dummy Door Knobset with Prairie Rose - Antique Brass - 755347

Nostalgic Warehouse PRACVI_DD_NK Vintage Crystal Victorian Dummy Door Knob Set with Prairie Rose Dummy Set Function: Dummy sets have no latch or locking mechanism. Typically dummy sets are used as merely a pull on the inactive side of a double door. This is a dummy "set" so it comes with both the interior and exterior handles. Pair this with passage or keyed door hardware for a complete double door solution.Features:Beautifully finished to complement your decorCrafted of high quality crystal and solid brass for lasting durabilityEasily reversible handing for your convenienceAll necessary mounting hardware in includedIncludes a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies—producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands—solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion.Specifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleKnob Height: 2-3/4"Knob Width: 1-5/8"Knob Projection: 2-3/4"Trim Height: 7-1/8"Trim Width: 2-5/8"Product Weight: 2.5 lbs.Material: Solid Brass and Crystal Antique Brass