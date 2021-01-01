Victorian Crystal Passage Door Knob

The plate coordinates well with any architectural style, its shorter length is ideal for bedroom or bath but can be used in any room. The distinct, crystal knob highlight the repeating border detail and floral crown center from our brass version, with the added reflection of the crystal. All Nostalgic Warehouse door knobs are mounted on a solid (not plated) forged brass base for durability and beauty. Finish: Antique Pewter, Backset: 2-3/4”