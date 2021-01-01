LR Home Victorian Baby Blue 7 ft. 3 in. Mirroring Floral Bloom Round Area Rug

This light blue and ivory area rug displays an intricate mirroring floral pattern that is an ideal statement piece. Traditional mastery represents this piece and everything our Victorian Collection is encompassing. The detailing and craftsmanship in this piece is sure to keep you satisfied for years to come. Hand-tufted in India, this piece has is hand made with acute attention to detail and fine material. Bring this piece home today for a beautiful addition to your space. Color: Baby Blue.