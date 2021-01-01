HomeRoots Victoria Wooden "Life Story Home" Oversized White Wall Decor

The "Life,Story,Home" Oversized Wall Art by is a perfect way to showcase your love of family and home. This frameless wall art is handcrafted in a simplistic design letting the sayings "This Is Us" "Our Life, "Our Story," "Our Home" be the main focal point. The phrases are creatively printed on faded grain white paper on board in a fun mix of font styles. Display it over a sofa or above a console table in an entryway so everyone can appreciate the powerful message. Measures 23.62" W x 1.18" D x 30.31 "H and is easy to hang with an attached V-hook on the back. They are perfect as decorations and home accessories for the house and to decorate almost anywhere. In addition, they are also combined with other decoration styles such as minimalist, art, contemporary, industrial, modern or classic. Perfect for any birthday, mother's day, father's day, housewarming gift. Adds the perfect touch of simple wall art to any decor.