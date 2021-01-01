HomeRoots Victoria "Together We Have It All" Oversized Wall Art, White And Gray

Put your feelings on display with the "Together We Have It All" Oversized Wall Art. This frameless wall art is handcrafted in a simplistic design letting the words Together We Have It All be the main focal point. The five words in bold type emphasize the meaningful message. Printed on faded grain white paper on board with a large footprint measuring 31.50" W x 1.18" D x 11.81" H, youll want to find a perfect spot to make a statement. Easy to hang with the attached V-hook on the back. Color: White And Gray.