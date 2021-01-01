From hillsdale
Hillsdale Victoria Swivel Bar Stool, Counter, Dark Chestnut
Sleek constructed wood swivel counter height stool with upholstered back and seat The simple wood frame features a dark chestnut finish The round 360 degree swivel seat is upholstered in a dark brown vinyl Overall Dimensions: 42.25H x 19.5W x 23D; Seat Height: 26H; Seat Dimensions: 19.5D Assembly required Crafted from solid rubberwood, plywood and vinyl Works best with counters that are 34-38 inches in height Recommend Weight Limit: 250 lbs. Item Ships in One Box Dust and polish with non-abrasive cleaners as needed