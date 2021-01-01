HomeRoots Victoria Motivational Wooden Multi-Colored Wall Art, Multi Color

Words have the power to inspire. Your interior decor can do more than just make a room look pleasing to the eyes. When done right, a good arrangement helps you feel more relaxed while in the comfort of your home. Adorning your walls with inspirational quotes and sayings also serves to remind you of whats truly important in life. Beautify your living room and raise your spirits with this wall art. Beautifully handcrafted , this motivational wooden plaque features an intricate mandala pattern and three black tassels with natural beads. It measures 9.00 X 0.75 X 12.00 not counting the tassels, and has a beaded rope hanger for easy installation. They are perfect as decorations and home accessories for the house and to decorate almost anywhere. In addition, they are also combined with other decoration styles such as minimalist, art, contemporary, industrial, modern or classic. Perfect for any birthday, mother's day, father's day, housewarming gift. Adds the perfect touch of simple wall art to any decor. Color: Multi Color.