This canvas wrapped image comes ready to hang and is hand assembled . Improve the style of your home with a modish and superior feel and renew your space with this captivating wall framed decor. It will definitely be the center of attention. It comes ready to hang and perfectly made. Improve the style of your home with a modish and superior feel and renew your space with this captivating wall framed decor. It will definitely be the center of attention. Color: Blue.