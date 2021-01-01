Continental Sleep, Victoria 11" Euro Top Innerspring Mattress, Cozy Teddy Bear Fabric, California King Sizes

Victoria 11" Euro Top Orthopedic Mattress, Cozy Teddy Bear Fabric, Multiple Sizes:Plush, yet firm Euro top gives you extra cushioning without compromising the firmness of the bedPlenty of back support: orthopedic mattress is just right for every inch of your spineReady to use mattress comes with a fully assembled sturdy box spring, ready for your bed frame or rails396 Verticoil unitInnerspring system supports your weight evenly, eliminating those pressure points that lead you to toss and turn and wake up feeling stiffFoam encasement and edge supportsWith the coils encased in foam, you feel like you're sleeping on a cloudSupports along the edges allow you to sit in bed to read or to dress without sinkingOrthopedic design with 3" high density foam. Orthopedic targeted support ensures that your spine is cradled properly for less risk of back pain in the morning3" Euro Top. The one-sided pillow top puts an extra layer of comfort between you and the springs but is still firm to give you the support you needBeds sold separately. See our assortment of beds. Bed frames sold separately. See our assortment of bed frames.Great for platform beds. Requires foundation or box spring with standard bed frames.Foundations sold separately. See our assortment of foundations.