HomeRoots 18" X 18" Victoria Dark Wood Famous City Icons Framed Art (Set of 4), Dark Wood Toned

Enrich the ambiance of your home with imagination and give it a head turning look with this astonishing set of black and white photos. Its style is just what your walls need for a modern look. NYC, London, San Francisco, and Paris are all represented in this modern grouping. Framed in a dark black wood tone and double matted in a white and black, these photos make a striking accent for your space. Can be displayed together in a a collage or separated how you choose. 18" X 18" each. Set of 4. Color: Dark Wood Toned.