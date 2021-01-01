From kalco lighting
Kalco Lighting Victoria Bath Bar - Color: Silver - Size: 2 light
A sleek and appealing way to light your modern bathroom. The Victoria Bath Bar from Kalco shapes the decor with a welcoming presence of glass and metal. The square backplate mounts a horizontal arm that upholds a set of ribbed glass enclosures, each holding a single bulb. The crisp light from the bulbs is muted into a warm and welcoming glow as it diffuses through the material, creating the perfect ambiance. Color: Silver.